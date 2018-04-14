Privy Council to settle gay rights lawsuit—AG

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says Government’s decision to appeal Justice Devindra Rampersad’s ruling who declared this country’s buggery offence as unconstitutional was to avoid running the risk and leaving the matter in uncertainty.

He said Government’s objective is to uphold the law.

Al-Rawi comments came one day after the local LGBTQIA community celebrated a major legal victory in its crusade for equal rights following Rampersad’s historic judgment in the High Court.

This was after gay activist Jason Jones challenged that T&T’s buggery laws as being discriminatory.

Yesterday, Al-Rawi admitted that demonstrations by several advocacy groups within the last few weeks were a matter of “widespread and heartfelt concern.”

The judgment delivered, Al-Rawi said related to one law, which arguably was associated with the rights of equality of treatment under the Constitution.

“Many people may not be aware that there are 26 other laws that similarly treat with the issue. This matter is a part of the equation. Most people think that one law has been treated and therefore everything is fine. No! So the Government can’t just pull at a thread and not know what is going to happen.”

In these circumstances, the AG said out of a desire to have the position of rights settled “the Government is obliged to appeal the decision, so that, the highest court, the Privy Council, can settle the issue. The reason, is that, we run a real risk if there is no appeal of inviting a different judge at the High Court level in a different matter to come up with different or contradictory point of view which would, therefore, leave the whole issue in a state of flux and uncertainty which is clearly not desirable in a society that respects democracy.”

The AG said the Government found itself as a defendant in the case with the claimant having commenced the resolution of this issue in the courts.

“The ability to legislate oneself in this arena is stymied by the fact that the matter is in court right now. The claimants went to court and therefore we have to abide by the judicial process.”

The Government, he said, can have no view other than to abide by and wait for the judicial process to bring clarity to the position.

Al-Rawi could not speak about the pace at which the “civil matter” would be considered by the courts, stating that the High Court judge has asked for submissions within a three-month period.

Though civil matters are done at a faster process, he said “the appellate process is on issues of law, not on facts, and therefore, appeals tend to move much faster than hearings of the High Court level.”

He said the Government’s objective was to uphold the law, “whatever the law will ultimately be.”

The AG said the court has a function to interpret laws which sometimes involve the modification by way of judicial pronouncements.

“And whatever the law will be, the Government will have to await the process and position.”

In other jurisdictions, Al-Rawi said these matters have been settled by the highest courts of the land, the US Supreme Court, the English Supreme Court, stating that they have all been the final arbiters in the issue.

Al-Rawi could not say how much the matter will cost taxpayers.

“Important issues of interpretation obviously have a cost but it benefits the entire society. The Government’s role is to simply settle the law. Whatever that cost is to settle the law is an important cost.”

Al-Rawi said, as AG, he has to be neutral in the matter.

“In this particular context asking the Government what is its policy is an impossibility for an answer. I am bound to play by the rules of the game someone else started.”