Gypsy ready to lead NCC
CHARLES KONG SOO
Calypsonians, panmen, and bandleaders are looking forward to a brighter future under Winston 'Gypsy' Peters, the new chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC).
Shortly after the announcement that the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts had given Peters his letters of appointment on Friday by Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Permanent Secretary Angela Edwards, Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung posted on his website “With Winston Gypsy Peters at the head of the NCC— calypsonians, pan men and bandleaders are looking forward to a brighter future hoping that things get better financially and NCC will run smoothly without no problems and happiness will prevail making Peters the best NCC Chairman T&T ever had and it could happen—Gypsy is capable of doing this and making every one comfortable—You bet.
When Peters was contacted yesterday and asked if there were any challenges for him in his appointment, he said “I don’t have any challenges, there are guidelines that the NCC have and they are to be followed.
“There are subventions that have to be made from the NCC to the interest groups, I have a line ministry, the Ministry of Culture which will give us some directive.
“Of course the NCC will have to carry out what we are given, we have a board which will decide what has to be done, what could and can’t be done and we would follow through.”
Ex-chairman Colin Lucas did not return the Sunday Guardian’s calls yesterday.
