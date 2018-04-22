Man dies on Debe death strip

KEVON FELMINE

Despite safety enhancements to part of the M2 Ring Road that is prone to serious accidents, another crash has claimed the life of a Princes Town man.

Adesh Ramnath, 34, of Cedar Hill Village, Princes Town, died within minutes of his silver Nissan Wingroad wagon hitting a white Toyota minivan in the area known as the Debe death strip.

A report stated that around 8.30 am, Ramnath was driving along the road when his vehicle picked up a skid in the vicinity of a gas installation and collided with a white Toyota minivan travelling in the opposite direction. San Fernando police responded along with an ambulance, but Ramnath had already died. Varenda Gangaram, who drove the Toyota minivan, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was being treated up to late yesterday.

In 2017, following an inspection of the road by former works and transport minister Fitzgerald Hinds, milling was done around the corners to increase traction and rumple strips were added. There were also increased signage near the dangerous curves however, several fatal accidents followed.

Moruga villager finds man's body

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine whether the death of Ronald Mohan, 40, of Rochard Douglas Road, St Mary's Village, Moruga, who was found with a wound to the head, was a murder or accidental.

Mohan's body was discovered behind a villager's house around 6.30 am yesterday. Police said that he was last seen alive in a bar in the area around 1 am. Later on, when a villager awoke, he found Mohan lying on his back and bleeding from a wound to his head.

Princes Town police, including ASP Ali Mohammed and Sgt Roland Ramlogan, interviewed several people. Investigators said the wound could have been caused by a blow to the head or a fall. Mohan, who worked at a sawmill in the area, was identified by his employer. The body was taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital where it is expected to be transferred to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy on Monday.