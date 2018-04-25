Ex-British diplomat: My T&T-born son was denied UK passport

Former British High Commissioner to T&T Arthur Snell’s baby son was initially denied a United Kingdom (UK) passport because he was born in Trinidad and Tobago.

Snell made the revelation in a series of tweets and published in the UK’s The Independent yesterday, even as UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the Home Office continued to be criticised over threats to deport British residents and their descendants who arrived in England as the Windrush generation before 1973.

Snell tweeted he left felt “powerless and nervous” after the Home Office initially refused to grant a passport to his newborn in 2011, who was born in T&T. Snell, who served as High Commissioner to T&T from 2011 to 2014, said this resulted in his child being rendered “stateless” as he was also ineligible for Trinidadian citizenship.While Snell said he was able to “quickly resolve” the issue, he said it illustrated a “cultural priority within the Home Office to reject wherever possible.”

The UK Government recently apologised to children of the Windrush generation and is moving to regularise their status.