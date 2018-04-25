Injured mom unwilling to give police info, schoolboy freed

After spending almost a week in police custody for allegedly chopping off his mother’s hand, a 15-year-old student was released from police custody yesterday.

Police said the Director of Public Prosecutions gave instructions for the boy to be released as there was no evidence to prove he chopped his mother.

The boy’s father picked him up at the police station and took him home.

However, police sources said the teenager will be given professional counselling from the Ministry of Education Student Support Services.

His mother, who has not given a statement to police, is reportedly unwilling to press charges against her son.

Doctors yesterday said the woman is making slow progress and remained warded in a stable condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital. The teenager also has not responded to any of the questions posed to him by investigators. A source said he answered “no comment” each time officers asked him a question related to the incident. The boy’s father also has not given a statement to police implicating his son.

Police said based on the lack of evidence they will be unable to charge the boy, although he was picked up by police with his mother’s blood on his shirt.

On April 19, the boy and his mother were at their Waterloo home around 7 am when they got into an argument. Police said the boy was angry because his mother had confiscated his cellular phone the night before.

Following the attack, the boy’s father returned home from work and when he inquired why he had not gone to school, the boy left home. The man later found his wife bleeding on the floor. Freeport police and ambulance responded and the woman was taken to the Couva District Health Facility before she was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.