IWRN: Dangerous precedent being set

Instructions to release a teenager, who was in police custody after allegedly almost severing his mother’s hand off during an attack at last Thursday, may be setting a dangerous precedent for parents who are subject to abuse by their children.

This was the deep concern expressed yesterday by International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) president Adriana Sandrine-Rattan, after the announcement that the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed that the 15-year-old boy be released into his father’s care.

Investigations, however, are said to be ongoing.

The boy’s 46-year-old mother, who had her hand reattached during a ten-hour surgery last week, was still said to be hospitalised in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday. She was also chopped in the neck, arms and chest.

However, noting that reports indicated both parents have maintained silence on the incident, Sandrine-Rattan said whilst it was understandable that parents would undoubtedly demonstrate unconditional love for their children, “the boundaries between love and discipline must be clear at all times.”

The IWRN said the decision may be setting a dangerous precedent, “as this incident has been lying strongly on the lips of other children as well as parents, who may or may not be experiencing challenges.”

Sandrine-Rattan warned parents that despite the levels of love which they possess for their children, parenting goes a step further in ensuring that children are socialised into becoming respectable adults who must co-exist within other social spaces.

The IWRN also sought to remind the national community that the well-being of children lies in the laps of every one in society and all have a duty of care to connect with parents, teachers and/or caregivers should they observe children exhibiting strange behaviours within their neighbourhood.

Sandrine-Rattan also urged parents to be continuously cognisant of their children’s activities, friends, social media engagement and their mood swings, which are influenced by both internal and external factors.

“Nurturing children based on love only can be damaging, as the true meaning of values and respect can be totally lost,” she said.When contacted yesterday for comment, a source at the boy’s secondary school said the staff remains concerned over the incident, but added that “certain measures will have to be taken before the child can return to the school.”Asked what those measures include the source preferred not to say, but said the school’s principal will meet Ministry of Education officials to discuss it further.When contacted for comment yesterday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said officials will meet with the school principal on the issue. But Garcia also emphasised it is a legal issue involving a police investigation and no criminal charges had been laid against the teenager.