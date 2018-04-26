THE T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) has stated that former national cricket captain Daren Ganga is attempting to overturn the democratic process of the organisation by advocating for the wholesale...
Audit into PoSGH implants complaint
The Health Ministry has launched an audit into all implants done at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital from January 1, 2017 to date, with a time-line of one week for a preliminary report, acting Health Minister Cherrie Anne Crichlow-Cockburn said in response to queries on the issue in the Senate yesterday.
This follows an exclusive Guardian Media report that an orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital has stopped performing hip replacement surgeries after discovering that mismatched components for implants are being supplied for the procedures. The doctor - who sent a letter to PoSGH medical director Dr Anthony Parkinson on the matter - said the practice could cause other serious health issues for patients in future.
Yesterday in the Senate, Independent Senator Paul Richards asked Government what measures will be taken to address the issue of mixing components from different manufacturers for orthopaedic surgeries.
Revealing the audit, Crichlow-Cockburn said, “This is to ensure that correct devices were used in compliance with international regulatory (FDA) standards. All companies who are direct suppliers to the Regional Health Authority have been requested to provide the list of the companies that they receive their orthopaedic supplies from, and to provide the proof of verification (eg 510 (K) number) that must meet international regulatory (FDA) standards.”
She added: “Only pre-qualified companies meeting this requirement will be engaged.”
