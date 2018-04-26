Darryl Smith probe delayed by two weeks

The public will have to wait two more weeks for the findings of a committee set up to find out what “new information” caused former sports minister Darryl Smith to be fired from Government.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

The report from the investigative team was due Tuesday, but Rowley said he received a request for an additional two weeks for the report to be submitted. He said the investigating team needed time to interview some people who were out of the country and he granted the extension.

On April 9, Smith was reassigned as minister in the Ministry of Housing by Rowley, only to be fire the following day Smith was fired. The team is probing the Sport Ministry’s $150,000 settlement of a sexual harassment matter allegedly involving him.

Also asked if he’ received a copy of the report on the circumstances surrounding T&T’s vote against a waiver of fees for Dominica at an OAS meeting recently, Rowley said got it yesterday ad will now have study it.

Pressed for a response, Rowley said he had already divulged so much information he would leave it for another time. However, he promised to make the report, which was compiled career diplomat Christopher Thomas, available in the coming days.