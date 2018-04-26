The public will have to wait two more weeks for the findings of a committee set up to find out what “new information” caused former sports minister Darryl Smith to be fired from Government.
You are here
Darryl Smith probe delayed by two weeks
The public will have to wait two more weeks for the findings of a committee set up to find out what “new information” caused former sports minister Darryl Smith to be fired from Government.
This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
The report from the investigative team was due Tuesday, but Rowley said he received a request for an additional two weeks for the report to be submitted. He said the investigating team needed time to interview some people who were out of the country and he granted the extension.
On April 9, Smith was reassigned as minister in the Ministry of Housing by Rowley, only to be fire the following day Smith was fired. The team is probing the Sport Ministry’s $150,000 settlement of a sexual harassment matter allegedly involving him.
Also asked if he’ received a copy of the report on the circumstances surrounding T&T’s vote against a waiver of fees for Dominica at an OAS meeting recently, Rowley said got it yesterday ad will now have study it.
Pressed for a response, Rowley said he had already divulged so much information he would leave it for another time. However, he promised to make the report, which was compiled career diplomat Christopher Thomas, available in the coming days.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online