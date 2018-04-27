School bus drivers sceptical of promise to pay Despite an assurance from Education Minister Anthony Garcia that salaries of school bus drivers are being processed, president of the Maxi Taxi Concessionaires Association Rodney Ramlogan says they are sceptical of the promise.

New evidence can clear A&V—Ramesh A newly-found supplemental internal Petrotrin report could vindicate A&V Drilling in the fake oil scandal, according to the company’s attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.

Rapist, 68, begs for mercy No mother, family support, education and bad company are a some of the factors in Allison Paul’s life which moulded him into the convicted rapist he is today.

Stakes are high Although technology is available to detect counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs, it won’t take long for someone to invent technology to defeat it, Cariri CEO Liaquat Ali Shah said yesterday.

Trini deported in Windrush fiasco gets reprieve Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has promised to monitor the Windrush issue to help T&T citizens living in England who are affected.

Darryl Smith probe delayed by two weeks The public will have to wait two more weeks for the findings of a committee set up to find out what “new information” caused former sports minister Darryl Smith to be fired from Government.

Audit into PoSGH implants complaint The Health Ministry has launched an audit into all implants done at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital from January 1, 2017 to date, with a time-line of one week for a preliminary report, acting Health Minister Cherrie Anne Crichlow-Cockburn said in response to queries on the issue in the Senate...

Free grad outfits founder defends initiative Defending her Project Prom initiative, Penal Debe Community Organisation head Karissa Collin yesterday denied her decision to lend graduation clothing to underprivileged students for free was motivated by politics.

Rowley bouffs UN An angry Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday said he intends to write the United Nations (UN) to complain about this country’s local UN representative’s comments about the recent repatriation of 82 Venezuelans.