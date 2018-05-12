Man murdered, stuffed in car trunk

A 43-year-old Carapichaima man was found shot dead and stuffed into the trunk of his silver-coloured Nissan Tiida in Laventille yesterday.

According to reports, Kendell Richards was found dead inside the car at Sarah Lane, off Pashley Street, Laventille, around 8 am.

Richards was said to be well known to the police.

Investigations are continuing.

Richards’ death took the murder toll, according to T&T Guardian figures, to 199.

Asked about the continuing spike in murders at the T&T Police Service’s 95th Sports and Family Day at the Police Academy Ground, St James, yesterday, acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams said one murder is too much and called on citizens to join forces with the police to end the crime scourge. (See Page A5)

“I haven’t gotten the 200 murder statistic that you have but one murder is too much and we need to clearly recognise that, but those murders are committed by citizens of this land and that is why we continue to reach out for the law-abiding citizens to recognise that this is not about the police service and the rest of the bandits, this is about Trinidad and Tobago addressing violence in this land and we have to work with the young ones,” Williams said.

“Today you saw two youth clubs. You saw Penal Youth Club on display, you saw Couva Youth Club on display, we have in excess of 129 youth clubs across this land, that is what we are seeking to do, ensure young people can become productive adults in the future.”

Williams said the police were hoping to put the youth on the right path for them to follow.

“If we have all the young ones following the right path we will not have the problem that we are facing today and we as adults, we have to focus on contributing positively to the uplifting of the young ones of this nation and that is my message,” Williams said.

“We do it as an organisation by focusing on the young ones through youth clubs and we extend our hands to young people, whether they are in youth clubs or not. We look at the schools and we look at any area where there is a gathering of young persons, our intention is to ensure that the future generation of adults are productive law abiding citizens,” he said.