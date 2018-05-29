Convicted fraudster found dead

A convicted fraudster from Tobago was found murdered in Arima on Monday night.

According to reports, around 10 am residents of “The Congo”, a community which borders the Cleaver Woods Recreation Park in D’abadie, reported finding the body of a man in a bushy area.

When Homicide detectives arrived on the scene they discovered the victim had a gunshot wound to his head. He was later identified as 32-year-old Kern Romero. Investigators believe Romero was killed at another location and dumped there based on the quantity of blood found on and around the body.

Romero’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, where an autopsy will be performed once he is officially identified by relatives on Friday.

Romero’s friends and relatives took to their social media accounts yesterday to express shock over the news and to send condolences to his family.

“Today we awakened to the sad news of the passing of our dear member, friend and former Mr Airport, Kern Romero. Our condolences go out to all those whose lives he has touched with his remarkable spirit. RIP King Kern. Your memory lives on through all of us,” the Tobago Airports Authority Sports and Cultural Club said in a post on its Facebook page yesterday.

Romero is a former customer service representative with Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL). His murder pushed the murder toll for the year to 228. There were 215 murders during the same period, last year.

In December 2015, Romero was charged with defrauding a male hairdresser and his aunt of $8,500. The money was an inducement to assist in obtaining Housing Development Corporation (HDC) houses. Romero pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined.

Romero and another convicted fraudster, Dillian Johnson, were named in a series of newspaper investigative reports surrounding allegations of misbehaviour in public office by Chief Justice Ivor Archie last year. In December last year, Johnson was wounded in a shooting at his home in central Trinidad. He has since fled to the United Kingdom, where is seeking asylum.

Investigations are continuing.