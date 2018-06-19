GENERAL JN chases victory

The John Leotaud trained Jamaican bred three-year-old colt General JN will attempt to win the second leg of local racing’s “Triple Crown’ today—Labour Day in front of an expected large holiday crowd at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

He will attempt to follow in the footsteps of the American Triple Crown Champion.

The Jerry Narace owned horse will be a very short-priced favourite for the First Citizens Midsummer Classic over 1,900 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. Last time out General JR won the Guineas most impressively and it will take a super effort by one of his rivals to stop him from entering the winner’s enclosure. He fairly beat the opposition out of sight last time out and this should be no exception.

Based on the form book, it looks like General JR will repeat. Kerron Khelawan will again have the leg up.

He will have to fend off the challenges of the Glenn Mendez trained Streaking Far which continues to improve and stablemate Dancin Deputy which will only improve.

In the co-feature, First Citizens Santa Rosa Dash over 1,200 metres, Thrice Horse of the Year Bigman In Town will return action as he seeks to win this event for the fourth time. Should Bigman In Town be back to his best then Khelawan will have a good day at the centralised venue. The Chester Roberts trained gelding is getting long in the tooth but has undoubted class. However, he will have to be at his best to stop the Mendez trained pair of Control Unit and Whisper Light which have both been getting back to peak form. Ricky Jadoo will have the leg up on Whisper Light while Dillon Khelawan will be aboard Control Unit for SIR Stables.

With First Citizens Bank sponsoring the day’s ten race card today, which had a record entry of 138 horses, Santa Rosa Park will be the place to be today.

Post time for the first event is 12 noon.