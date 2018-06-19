No bail for duo on drug charge

Bail was yesterday denied to two Point Fortin men who were allegedly caught with three kilogrammes of marijuana in a car.

Sheldon Burnett, 38, a barber, and Marlon David, 50, a vendor, appeared before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

It is alleged that the officers attached to the Highway Patrol South stopped and searched a silver Nissan Sylphy, in which they were occupants, along M2 Ring Road, Debe, on June 16. The police allegedly found a black bag, containing three green plastic bags of marijuana in the car.

They were charged by PC Nathan Davis.

In his bail application, attorney Shalini Teekasingh said Burnett has nine children and no criminal record while David, a father of three, has previous matters for firearm, ammunition possession and marijuana offences.

Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan gave a description of the exhibits but he said the police could not check whether they had previous matters because the computer system was not working.

They were remanded into custody until Wednesday.

In the same court, security officer Anderson Legendre, 22, pleaded guilty to marijuana possession. He was arrested by PC Redhead who was on patrol with other officers on High Street, San Fernando, around 10.45 pm on June 16 when he observed Legendre glimpsing at them while walking away.

When confronted by PC Redhead, he said, “Yeah Boss, I have a lil knot.” When the officer found the marijuana, 28.4 grammes, in his pocket, he claimed he just bought the drugs to take to a reunion party.

Legendre told the magistrate he had stopped using marijuana but started back because he had relationship problems and also lost a child. Legendre, who has a previous conviction for a similar offence, was ordered to pay a $3,500 fine in two months or serve six months in prison.