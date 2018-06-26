Contractors want fair share of the pie

Local contractors are optimistic that they will get a fair share of the pie when mega projects get going in Tobago. It includes construction of 300 new houses, construction of the new terminal building at the airport and the Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

Speaking to the T&T Guardian yesterday, president of the T&T Contractors Association Ramlogan Roopnarinesingh said he would like to see a “sixty per cent local content” on all projects to be undertaken. That local content, he said, must not just be “aggregate from Tobago, but we are saying equipment and other resources which we have in Tobago should also be utilised.”

Roopnarinesingh said it is the “same battle we have with projects in Trinidad. We want local content on the projects and that must include labour.”

He acknowledged that Tobago contractors may not have the capacity to handle the mega projects on the cards, but he said whether the contracts are awarded to Trinidad or foreign contractors “we are looking for higher local content as the case may be.”

The airport project alone is estimated to cost half a billion dollars and the construction of houses will be done utilising the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Roopnarinesingh said he had been talking to the THA “and everyone knows my position contractors in Trinidad and Tobago should be getting their fair share.”

He said a major advantage in using local resources is that “the money stays around and there will be some type of growth taking place.”

As he made the rounds of the media to explain in greater detail the $4.5 billion budget, Secretary of Finance Joel Jack assured that there will be “an open tendering process and we will factor in local content to ensure that Tobago contractors are given a fair share of the contracts.”

That, he said, is “not unique, that is something we will stress because it is important for our contractors to grow.”

Jack said what the THA would be looking at especially for the construction of houses is “primarily in the first instance value for money, that the projects are delivered on time and within budget.”

Jack admitted that the Contractors Association had been very “vociferous” about the issue of local content and he expects that they will make a “strong case” to ensure that the issue of local content is addressed on projects to be undertaken..

The 300 housing units will be constructed at Shirvan and Jack said they will be constructed “within the next 12 months” once some details are dealt with including the infrastructural work to be done on the land and requests for proposals (RFPs) and tenders will be invited.

He said the intention is to take care of the “very sizeable application list,” which currently exists for houses in Tobago.

Shirvan has also been identified as one of the sites for the relocation of persons for construction of the new terminal building for the ANR Robinson International Airport.

He admitted, however, there had been “pockets of resistance” by some persons who are saying they “don’t want to move.”

But he said the “consensus” is that persons are willing to move but they wanted details which he said has since been provided “on what will be offered for the land.”