Grenade among weapons found

Officers recovered a grenade among other weapons during an anti-crime exercise in Laventille on Friday night.

According to a police report, at about 11 pm officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force acting on information received went to an abandoned lot at upper Wharton Street.

During a search, the officers found a grenade, a 12-gauge shotgun and an extended magazine loaded with 15 rounds of .308mm ammunition and 132 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

No arrests were made but officers are asking the public to contact them at 555, 999 or 800-TIPS if they can help them with identifying the persons who his the arms there.

Investigations are continuing.

In an unrelated incident, members of the public heading into and out of Chaguaramas yesterday endured a two-hour traffic gridlock following an accident involving a diesel tanker and a car.

Reports indicate that around 10.30 am, Joseph Stevens, of Gasparillo, was attempting to negotiate a bend along the Western Main Road, near Big Yard, when there was a collision with a car driven by Jamal Blake, of San Juan.

Stevens was driving a tractor-trailer hauling diesel and was heading east, while Blake was heading west. The gas line on Stevens trailer was damaged, causing the fuel in his tank to leak onto the roadway.

Police confirmed the gridlock was caused because they were forced to stop traffic from following freely through the area because it was dangerous for other motorists and commuters. Fire officers from the Chaguaramas Fire Department eventually washed down the roadway.

Investigations are continuing by the Carenage Police Station.