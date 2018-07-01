Young has big shoes to fill

Although many of the constituents of Belmont East yesterday remained undecided as to who they would elect in the July 16 Local Government by-election, a church-goer summed it up as she said, “I don’t care who is elected, they just better be prepared to do as good a job as Darryl Rajpaul.”

Rajpaul passed away in November 2017 and is remembered as a man who brought comfort to many, as he addressed a number of issues including crime and gang violence. He was also remembered as an avid sportsman who united the community through football.

Declining to give her name, one elderly woman who came to her gate to greet the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) candidate Nicole Young as she conducted a walkabout along Jerningham Avenue, shook her head when asked what the burning issues were.

However, she added, “She will have some big shoes to fill and I hope she’s up to the task.”

Accepting a flier with Young’s picture and bio, the woman said she came out to hear from Young personally, but she stressed, “I will listen to the other candidates too, to hear what they have to say but I know how much Darryl did for us so we will see.”

This was not a consideration for one of the young men accompanying Young’s caravan, as he said, “I will be voting PNM.”

Accompanied on the walkabout by a number of people whose ages ranged from nine months to 31 years and over, Young said she was not afraid to tackle issues head-on.

She said, “I am committed to addressing issues of proper water delivery, drainage systems and road re-surfacing, which Belmont has been dealing with for some time.”

Young, who lives at Boissiere Lane, Belmont, said her focus would also include steering the youth to more positive avenues of work, recreation and development.

“For me personally, I think we have to work on the family unit and its development,” Young said.

“There are a lot of young people here today and we want to work on their development in the long term as it is very important.”

Asked how she intended to attract young people to the party, she said, “Training and development is very important so I want to make Belmont the hub of that development.

“Government provides a lot of different programmes for training and if we can bring that right into the area they won’t even have to leave the community, so they can benefit from everything right here.”

Asked how she intended to fill Rajpaul’s shoes, Young answered, “I am a young person so I have that energy and passion to really continue and to do better.

“The passion really comes from within me because I am from Belmont and I know I will be helping my own community.

“Mr Rajpaul was loved by so many and I know it will be hard shoes to fill but I think I can do it and I think I can do even better when I am given a chance.”

Young said her vision for the area included making music production and videography among the main focus points for the young people.

Lending support yesterday was MP for Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West and Communications Minister Stuart Young.

Endorsing Nicole’s candidacy, Young said Belmont East formed part of his constituency and he was part of the panel who selected her.

“I have absolutely no regrets and she is doing fabulously.”