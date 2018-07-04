There are at least three memories from last weekend that appear to deserve special mention, if only because of the manner in which they simultaneously evoked measures of amusement and misfortune...
Gandhi Memorial Vedic takes top two spots in SEA
A double victory for the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School today as the two top SEA students came from the school.
The top SEA student is Saiesh Ramersad and the 2nd place student is Jada Ramnath.
Both are students of Gandhi Memorial Vedic School.
Education Minister Anthony Garcia who visited the school this morning announcement that the two top students came from Gandhi Memorial Vedic was greeted with screams and applause as students, parents and teachers expressed their overwhelming joy at the announcement.
Garcia also announced that Saiesh Rampersad the top student ”had a perfect score,” attaining 100 percent in all the subject areas in the examination.
He also announced that from his information “the great majority” of students who wrote the exams at Gandhi Memorial had passed the exam for their first choice.
They are off to Presentation College, Chaguanas and St. Augustine Girls High School.
