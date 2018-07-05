Bag of bullets found in Marabella

As Marabella residents hide inside their homes from daily shootings, two of which claimed the lives of Noah Simmons and Akeil Clarke, police have seized 294 rounds of ammunition for high-powered firearms in the district.

Police said the ammunition works with the deadly AK-47 assault rifle, also known as the Kalashnikov and the Galil rifle, both of which are prohibited under the Firearms Act.

During an anti-crime exercise by the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit on Tuesday, officers went to the crime-stricken train line community of 2nd Street, Marabella.

While conducting a search in a bushy area near the Marabella Recreation Ground, they found a small white crocus bag containing the ammunition that was wrapped in a pair of black and grey camouflage pants.

However, no arrest was made and investigators are trying to determine who hid the ammunition there.

Southern Division police said yesterday that Marabella, especially the train line community along Bayshore Avenue, has been a transhipment port for drugs and firearms.