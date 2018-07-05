Garcia urges TTAPSS to be professional

Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday accused the T&T Association of Private Secondary Schools of “using the nation’s children as pawns,” playing “games” and engaging in “reprehensible” behaviour, as he urged the association to take stock of itself.

But TTAPP president Leslie Hislop immediately countered, accusing Garcia of holding the children to “ransom,” saying it was sad the conversation on their request for a fee increase appeared to have been halted and that the school term was ending with uncertainty on the future of the students and staff at the schools.

SEA results were released yesterday and checks indicate that the Ministry of Education did not place any students in private secondary schools. But Hislop said their battle for an increase in fee, from $1,200 to $5,700 is not over, since the ministry still has to pay for the students in forms two to five.

Yesterday, Garcia told the T&T Guardian the ministry has been actively considering the request for the increase but accused the association of launching an “unfair attack” on him.

He said they requested a meeting with him and senior ministry officials which he facilitated.

“I had the meeting and I gave them the opportunity to put forward their case.”

He said from his understanding two meetings have been held and the claims made by the schools were looked into and the ministry team is now formulating a position to present to him. He said when he gets this report he will discuss it with his Strategic Executive Team and compose a note to take to Cabinet, which will have the final say. Garcia said he agreed that there is a need for an increase in the stipend but noted Cabinet will have the final decision.

He said the ministry will also continue to work on the payments owed to these schools once they provide all necessary information. But with the school term coming to an end tomorrow, Hislop said a number of things remain up in the air, especially when it comes to the students and their parents.

“Parents don’t know how to plan, am I going to be purchasing books and uniforms for this school or another school, it is just a ridiculous situation,” he said.

He said the schools don’t want to close their doors “because we have a duty of care not just to the students currently in the system but our employees as well, we will try whatever strategy we can to not close.”

The TTAPSS plans to meet over the weekend to discuss the issue.