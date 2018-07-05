Police kill Enterprise man in raid

A week after an Enterprise man was shot dead by police officers along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, in Couva, another man from the same district was killed by police during a pre-dawn raid.

Shortly after 2 am, a party of police officers went to a house at Mano Trace to execute a search warrant for arms and ammunition.

Police said when the officers approached the house they were allegedly greeted by gunfire.

They returned fire striking Dillon Matthews, also known as Ben 10, several times.

He died on the scene. Police said they recovered a loaded 9mm pistol at the scene.

However, Matthews’ relatives are calling on police officers to provide proof that he shot them.

The relatives claimed that Matthews was “ambushed by the police.”

On June 27, Keon Moore was shot during an alleged shootout with police along the highway near the Children’s Hospital. A video that later surfaced on social media showing Moore running and a police officer crossing the cable barriers while shooting at him.

The video sparked outrage by family and residents of Crown Trace and Tobago Road prompting them to stage fiery protests last Friday.

Moore’s relatives claimed that Moore had received death threats from police recently.

The Police Complaints Authority and the Professional Standards Bureau have since launched independent investigations into that incident.

An autopsy is expected to be done today on Matthews’ body at the Forensic Centre in St James.