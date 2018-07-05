SEA success for son of commercial diver who drowned in January

Six months after the unexpected drowning of commercial air diver Chevonne Bartholemew, his only son, Zion Bartholemew, has excelled at the Secondary Entrance Assessment exams.

Bartholemew, a student of Christian Primary Academy, passed for North Eastern College, his father's alma mater. It was a bitter-sweet moment for Zion as he hugged his mother Pete-Ann Bartholemew, after collecting his results at the school on Thursday.

His teacher Lester Joint, who individually supervised his students, offering extra lessons and providing motivation, congratulated all his students on their successes.

In an interview with the Guardian, Pete-Ann said Zion worked very hard, drawing courage from Jehovah God.

She said apart from his academic success, he also began excelling in swimming. On June 6, Zion participated in the Atlantic National Primary School's Swim Meet. It was his last swim and he broke all personal records to become the overall champion in his category.

Pete-Ann said she never pressured her son to study but always encouraged him to do the best he could. She said when Chevonne disappeared in January while inspecting an oil tanker docked off Chaguaramas, her son was at the height of his preparation for SEA. For 16 days the family prayed that Chevonne would be found alive but on Valentine's Day, his body was spotted floating off Cedros.

Pete-Ann said not having her husband around was difficult.

"I was challenged not to add extra pressure on Zion because every time I did this, he would shut down. I took a hands-off approach. I would ask him if he wanted to do his school work and if he said yes, well fine and if he said no, that's still OK," she recalled. At one point she even offered Zion the opportunity to forego the exams and write it next year. However, wanting to make his parents proud, Zion refused.

He became self-motivated and when depression sank in, he began throwing his frustration into competitive swimming, the sport that his father loved the most.

"I really want to thank the Sea Hawks swim club because this became his avenue for release of frustration. In the last few months, he did exceptionally and surprisingly well. In everything, we give God thanks. Zion didn't pass for his first choice but it was emotional for us because he passed for his father's Alma Mater," Pete-Ann cried.

She added, "When I hugged Zion, I could have heard his dad's voice saying Yayy son, that's my school."

She expressed pride that Zion was able to follow through and write the exams despite the odds.

"I am so proud and happy for him because it shows that despite challenges, we can overcome with the help of God."

Bartholemew, 37, of Flamboyant Crescent, Valencia, was employed with Trindive Underwater Services which contracts commercial divers for companies involved in the oil and gas industry. He was inspecting oil tanker C-Spirit anchored off Gasparee Island in Chaguaramas when he disappeared.

His body was found 16 days later, a day after Zion turned 12.

The Occupational Safety and Health Authority is continuing investigations into Bartholemew's death.