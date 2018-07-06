Calls for joint patrols, cameras

The bereaved family of murdered Aranguez taxi driver Balliram Balgobin has saluted the 70-plus taxi drivers who yesterday staged a silent protest in solidarity and for increased safety and security measures for them.

Yesterday from as early as 6 am, taxi drivers from the Aranguez Taxi Association, together with those who ply the Don Miguel/Aranguez route, lined their vehicles along the taxi stand at Railway Road in San Juan. They stood in silent protest and solidarity over the cold-blooded murder of their colleague and over the increasing robberies and carjackings in the area.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian, association president Ramchandra Temal said they are calling for the immediate installation of CCTV surveillance cameras on the taxi stand. About 800 people, including students, commute on a daily basis on that route alone, he said. He added that they have met several times with the T&T Police Service’s Traffic Branch and asked for the installation cameras as a deterrent security measure.

“But to date nothing yet and look what has happened…at least if the cameras were there the police could have looked at the footage and see who were the four men that entered the taxi.”

Balgobin, 55, was killed during a carjacking at about 4 pm on Wednesday. The incident took place at Ali Drive, which is located two streets away from where he lived. Police said he was attacked by a robber who posed as a passenger to steal his car, a Nissan Tiida. He was a retired soldier from the T&T Defence Force and the father of three — two sons and a daughter.

Temal described Balgobin as a quiet man.

“He was so humble and quiet. All of us knew him well and knew him to be quite a good man. He was also well known in the community.”

Commuter Andre Lewis told the T&T Guardian that although he was stranded for almost two hours because of the protest, supported the taxi driver’s stance.

“If this is what it takes for them to be heard and for their concerns to be addressed, well so be it. I can’t argue or be vex because crime has gone out of control and people suffering.”

Another commuter, who wished not to be identified, said all of T&T should stand up to crime.

“I find people too quiet, but wait until the killing reach in their house…just now it will the rate it going. I can’t vex nah. The police and the Government don’t care and not doing nothing.”

Balgobin’s son, Andrew, told the T&T Guardian that he and his family were touched by the actions of his father’s taxi driver colleagues.

“We respect them and respect what they have done on behalf of my father. It shows you how respected my dad was and we respect them for standing in solidarity,” Andrew said.

He added that people in the community are scared because of the rising crime.

“They are scared and these drivers are also standing in fear for their safety. Something needs to be done for people to feel safe again.”

Andrew said his family is praying for justice in the interim.

Public relations officer of the San Juan Business Association, Abrahim Ali, in extending condolences to the Balgobin family, called on acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams to “give the taxi drivers what they are calling for.”

He also called for the introduction of joint army/police patrols throughout the area, including Barataria and El Socorro.

“When there is that heightened police and soldier presence patrolling round the clock it will serve as a deterrent to the criminals. The people will feel safe too,” Ali said.

“It is important in alleviating the crime situation because it will have a negative impact on the economy. People need to travel to go to work and to go shopping.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be made.