Report strangers

Top level police officers met in an emergency session yesterday to discuss strategies to deal with the mass migration of criminal gangs from Laventille, Morvant and Port-of-Spain. The gangs have been setting up bases in several parts of Central and South Trinidad.

Some gang members are currently living in Freeport, Couva, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Point Fortin, Santa Flora, Erin, Moruga, Claxton Bay and Marabella, the T&T Guardian was reliably informed.

Southern Division Senior Supt Zamsheed Mohammed said the police have developed strategies to deal with the mass migration but refused to divulge any more details. Asked whether the police had mapped out the possible hideouts of the gangs, Mohammed said this information was sensitive and could not be publicised. However, he called on the public to assist the police in locating the gangsters.

“We are calling on the public to report any stranger they see in their community. If you see someone who is acting suspiciously or behaving in a manner that raises questions, then you can call the police to investigate. You can make the calls anonymously to the police or to CrimeStoppers at 800-TIPS and the police will act on it,” Mohammed said.

He added that home invasions and other crimes could also be prevented if the community worked with the police in reporting incidents. He said strange vehicles could be reported as well.

In the Central and Southern regions, police officers have also set up police community councils to assist in real-time reporting of a crime.

A source at the Central Division said yesterday that they had set up social media groups so that people can share information in real time.

“This has been successful in the search for stolen vehicles and has resulted in us recovering stolen vehicles on a timely basis,” the officer said.

He noted that many of the gangsters are also moving into unoccupied homes and are mingling in the communities.

Yesterday, the public was still processing the information about the criminal migration, reported exclusively in the T&T Guardian, and wondering whether the police would be able to stop it.

Couva resident Preetam Gunness said more needed to be done in the crime fight. He said instead of allowing the criminal gangs to migrate, police should begin arresting the offenders.

However, he noted there was also a level of distrust between citizens and the police which made providing information problematic.

“People know who are the gang leaders and they are being seen with politicians and senior police officers. They are protected, so why should people feel safe to call the police to report anything?” Gunness said.

Kyle Ainsley said his relatives were recently beaten and chopped during a home invasion and were considering migration.

“Even though the Anti-Gang legislation has been passed we are not seeing a dent in crime. It is very worrying,” Ainsley said.

On Wednesday, Central Division head Senior Sup Inraj Balram said it was during the interrogation of a “hardened criminal” on Wednesday that the police finally learned that gangs were moving in droves to central. He said the gangsters were also trying to take over a parcel of land in Couva to conduct their operations.

Also contacted yesterday, Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh says the migration of criminal gangs to Central and South Trinidad is nothing new.

“In the constituency of Couva South it is a known fact that criminals have been migrating in and out for the last two and a half years. That is why there have been murders in Balmain, Calcutta, California and Pt Lisas just to name a few and robberies and home invasions in every nook and cranny of the constituency,” Indarsingh said in a telephone interview.

“That is the very said reason why I have been consistently calling for joint police/army patrols in Couva and Central Trinidad. It is also sad that in spite of the Government boasting of cameras being installed we still do not know how many cameras are working and what is the true worth of assisting the police is solving and reducing the crime epidemic which has taken over Central Trinidad.”

He called Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and the Ministers to come on the ground in Central Trinidad to get first-hand knowledge of the terror, trauma and pain the law-abiding citizens are encountering.

(With reporting by

Shastri Boodan