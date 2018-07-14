Man shot dead while sleeping with wife

A 36-year-old man was shot dead while he slept at his Santa Cruz home on Friday night. Dead is La Canoa resident Atiba Mitchell.

According to reports, Mitchell was asleep next to his 32-year-old wife around 11.15 pm on Friday when she heard gunshots. The woman turned to Mitchell who told her he had been shot. She contacted the emergency services and Mitchell was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman was unharmed.

Police have no motive for the shooting as yet.

Also on Friday around 9 pm, Levi Moses, 30, was on Perkins Street, Arouca, when gunmen opened fire on him. Moses, of Smith Street, tried to run away through a track but collapsed. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility and eventually transferred to the EWMSC, but succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a third man, who had three aliases, was shot by police. The man is currently warded in a stable condition at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

According to reports, the victim is known as Kadeem Pierre, Kadeem Regis and Kadeem Flaveny. He was shot by police responding to a shooting near Building Six, Waterhole Road Cocorite. Police said they were responding to an incident when they saw Pierre and a group of armed men running along the roadway. Officers said the men opened fire on them and they responded, hitting Pierre in his arms and legs. Officers said he dropped his gun and his accomplices escaped with it.

Cocorite residents, however, claimed Pierre was shot by police as he was running away from a group of gunmen. The residents claimed Pierre was unarmed.

Investigations are continuing.