Young, Devant in social media row

Communications Minister Stuart Young has accused former government minister in the People’s Partnership Devant Maharaj of being associated with a fake profile being used to peddle misinformation against him (Young) on social media.

Maharaj is now considering legal action against Young as a result of this accusation.

The situation began after a Facebook profile under the name “Curtis Lawerence” stated that Young was bleeding the taxpayers of this country by drawing “four ministerial salaries”.

Apart from being Communications Minister, Young, the Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West, also holds the portfolios of Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister

On Friday, Young took issue with the post by “Curtis Lawerence”.

“This fake profile of Curtis Lawerence is associated with Devant Maharaj. The cowardice of hiding behind a fake profile of Curtis Lawrence and being exposed has resulted in further ‘fake news’ and lies being promoted by the opposition as seen here,” Young stated on his Facebook page.

“I receive ONE salary as a Government Minister even though I hold three Ministerial portfolios.

Once a MP is a Minister he/she does not receive any MP salary and accordingly, I ONLY receive one salary and that is a Minister’s salary,” he wrote.

“This latest attack by Devant Maharaj and his fake profile (Curtis Lawerence) is yet another example of the UNC dishonest type of politics.”

Maharaj said he referred Young’s post to his attorneys “for their review and consideration to ascertain if any appropriate legal action can be taken.”

“I find it amazing that a Cabinet Minister, who is called the Minister of Everything, has the time to spend trolling on Facebook and to make such spurious comments. It is also informative that an attorney, without checking the evidence to verify the truth, has made such allegations,” Maharaj stated.

Maharaj categorically denied Young’s claims and challenged the minister to prove his allegation as a fact. He also urged Young to spend his time focusing on other issues in the public domain.