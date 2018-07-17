Cops destroy weed fields in Biche

Five marijuana fields containing 2750 fully grown marijuana trees and 20,000 seedlings were destroyed by officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit during a marijuana eradication exercise in the Biche district.

A statemeny from the Police Service said the exercise also included officers attached to the Air Support Unit of the Police Service. It said during the exercise, officers proceeded to Newlands, Biche, where they discovered the fields in a forested area.

The trees and seedlings, along with one camp, five pounds of seeds and 300 grammes of cured marijuana were subsequently destroyed.

The plants have an estimated street value of $2,750,000.

Investigations are ongoing.