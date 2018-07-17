Murder suspect discharged from hospital

The key suspect in the fatal stabbing of Dillon Lucas outside the Cloud 9 nightclub in Debe last Sunday has been discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital.

Homicide investigators went to the man's home yesterday where they recorded a statement from him.

He denied killing Lucas saying it was Lucas who attacked him.

An autopsy conducted on Lucas's body at the Forensic Science Centre revealed that death was due to shock and hemorrhage, consistent with multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest, and stomach.

So far, officers have taken statements from over a dozen people who witnessed the fight which led to Lucas's death last Sunday.

Lucas, of Douglas Trace, St Mary's was a father of five. His third common-law wife Shantal Roysam, 21, with whom he had no children, said Lucas died protecting her and her sister after a stranger began harassing them at the nightclub.

The accused also stabbed Lucas's friend Kailash Seepersad on the hand before he allegedly attacked Lucas.

Seepersad, who has been discharged from the hospital, also gave police a statement.

Police said once investigations are complete, a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who will give instructions on whether charges will be laid. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.