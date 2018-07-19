Love, Sweat & Basmati Rice on stage

Love, Sweat & Basmati Rice is Caricomedy Entertainment Ltd’s newest comedy offering to the public. The event, which consists of a short play and a stand-up comedy show, takes place on Sunday, July 22 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa), San Fernando.

Co-founder Kwame Weekes said the play, “tells the story of young love in 21st century T&T between West girl Sarah Jane Waffles and her social media lover, Ravi C, who is from an entirely different country.

When their distance from each other and racism threatens the blossoming of their growing love, Sarah discovers a sweltering truth, that true love is a love worth sweating for.”

Caricomedy Entertainment, which is approximately two years old, is best known for their viral Facebook videos, featuring challenging, smart comedy. Weekes said: “We’ve grown to having over 35,000 followers on Facebook and reaching over 100,000 people every month with our videos.

Our cast has also grown in number and racial diversity.

Our goals were always two-pronged: to create original content for the internet and for the stage, and to create a platform for other upcoming comedians in Trinidad and Tobago to showcase their talent.

“We’re happy to have fulfilled these goals with over 80 online videos, two theatrical shows in two years and the launch of Nah Hoss! That Real Funny! the first free, stand-up comedy ONLY open mic in T&T which has launched the comedy careers of at least two new comedians.”

The play, which is directed by co-founder and artistic director Denith McNicolls, features both old and new members of the Caricomedy cast.

Weekes said: “One of our newest Caricomedy cast members, Chantal Waldropt, plays the lead role of Sarah Jane Waffles. Granny Maidenname will be played by Ocean Davidson, another new cast member.

Ravi C is played by Dike Samai, our most senior recognisable male actor and Mavis is played by Zwena Joseph, the most senior and loved Caricomedy actress. Mom and Daddy Waffles are played by Shenice Nyack and Kwame Weekes.”

The second half of the programme features four young male comedians: Keevan “Keevo” Lewis, Kevin Soyer, Gervail “Jr. Lee” Lemo and Thaddy Boom. Weekes said each comedian has a following of their own.

“Lewis is an observational comedian who is no stranger to going viral on Instagram and Facebook with his sharp observations about Trinbagonian culture,” said Weekes.

“Soyer is a naturally-gifted comedian who is known for his Facebook series about the young Pinky and her dysfunctional family, while the youthfully vibrant Lemo has a hit Facebook show Dollar Questions and his jokes about his family and love life will keep you young yourself.

“Thaddy Boom is one of the hilarious hosts of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam, and is sure to make audiences laugh with his quick wit, work with the crowd, and unique sense of humour.”

Weekes said children as young as 14-years-old can comfortably attend the show as, “there’s no obscene language. Sexuality will be confined to innuendo in some of the dialogue, but nothing more than what is seen in any teen Disney movie or series.”

He said the decision was made to have a physical show because, “while likes on Facebook are nice, but nothing beats the booming laughter, the knee slapping and falling over of a live audience. “Caricomedy’s founders have backgrounds in theatre, so it was always our intention to make people laugh on our Facebook page as well as the theatre stage. We hope the single people who attend the show find husbands and wives as they laugh loudly next to cute strangers in the crowd.

“We also hope the couples leave with the bonds of their love strengthened. Most of all we want everyone to leave full of enough joy to last until our next live show, and we hope they recognise Caricomedy as a company that surprises them each time with its approach to comedy.”

Show begins at 6 pm on July 22 at Sapa. Tickets cost $150 and special couple and group prices are available. For more information, find Love, Sweat, & Basmati Rice on Facebook Caricomedy’s Love, Sweat & Basmati Rice crew, from left, Ocean Davidson as Maidenname; Chantal Vasquez-Waldropt as Sarah Jane Waffles; Dike Samai as Ravi C; Shenice Nyack as Mom Waffles; and, Kwame Weekes as Daddy Waffles. PICTURE COURTESY CARICOMEDY ENTERTAINMENT LTD