Man killed in boating accident

A Down-d-Islands outing with a group of friends on Sunday turned tragic when one of them died after falling overboard and was struck by the propellers of a boat they occupied.

The victim was identified as Nicholas Kowlessar, 42, of St Joseph Village, San Fernando. He worked as a Marine Supervisor at A.R. Singh Contractors Limited in Point Fortin.

Kowlessar was taken to the T&T Coast Guard Headquarters at Staubles Bay in Chaguaramas by his friends seeking help.

From there he was taken to the St James Infirmary by Coast Guard officers where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report, Kowlessar was on a lime with friends onboard a 20-foot pirogue when they attempted to dock at Chacachacare Island.

His friends told police that he jumped out of the boat with a rope in hand to secure it to a tree but tripped and fell towards the boat’s propellers.

Speaking with Guardian Media yesterday, a close friend, who wished to remain anonymous, described Kowlessar as “an angel” who touched many lives, “he was the light of our lives and always made us all like his own family. He was a very precious soul and loved the water and a good lime down-d-islands, which was ever so often. This is a shock I don’t think many of us will overcome.” Investigations are continuing.