Father gives children marijuana tea for asthma
Police are expected to send a report to the Children’s Authority for an investigation into the well-being of two children after their father admitted to serving them marijuana-infused tea to treat their asthmatic condition.
The 25-year-old fisherman, who lives along the old train line community at King’s Wharf, San Fernando with his children, ages two and three, pleaded guilty to the possession of marijuana when he appeared at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
According to the prosecution, led by Cleyon Sedan, on August 1, a team of police officers was on mobile patrol along King’s Wharf, San Fernando when they saw the man standing on the roadside. They claimed that he looked in their direction and suddenly turned away, raising their suspicions.
The officers approached the man and found in his right front pants pocket, a packet of marijuana. The drug was seized and the man was arrested and taken to the Mon Repos Police Station. The marijuana weighed 21.5 grammes. He was later charged by PC Narendra Singh.
When Magistrate Alicia Chankar asked why he had the marijuana, the man said he and his children suffer from asthma and the nebulizer machines used to ease the condition does not work. He said that a doctor recommended that he use marijuana, so he would boil the leaves and both he and his children would drink it like a tea.
He was fined $6,000 and ordered that he paid the full sum in two months. In default, he will serve a prison sentence of 12 months with hard labour. Concerned for the children, she asked police what would be done and Sedan said that a report would be sent to the Children’s Authority, who would visit the children’s home.
