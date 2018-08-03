Prison officer held for stolen van

Police are investigating whether a prison officer, who was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, is part of a larger car theft syndicate.

Speaking at the weekly police press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain yesterday, acting ASP Anthony Harford stated that detectives of the North Eastern Division widened the scope of their investigation after the prison officer’s arrest.

“Usually, where there are incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle we do not assume that the person only took one. We are not happy to carry him to court with one case while he may have taken a fleet,” Harford said.

The 35-year-old officer, who was last assigned to the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, was arrested at his home in Aranguez.

Police executed a search warrant on his home after receiving information that he was in possession of a white Nissan Navara, which was reported stolen in Maraval on February 20.

The prison officer remained detained, up to late yesterday. He is expected to be charged and taken to court after detectives complete their investigation over the weekend.