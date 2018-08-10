Gary makes salary counter-offer

Newly-appointed Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has put forward an offer for the terms and conditions of his contractual agreement with the National Security Ministry. That offer has now gone to the Chief Personnel Officer for review and advice, National Security Minister Stuart Young at yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

In giving details about Griffith’s contractual agreement, Young said seeing as Griffith did not rise through the police ranks “it falls to the Cabinet to decide the terms and conditions of Mr Gary Griffith.”

Young said the ministry put forward an offer in line with the Salaries Review Commission’s recommendation but he did not accept it.

“It’s a negotiation taking place. A position was put to him. (Griffith), he has counter-proposed. This counter-proposal has been sent to the CPO because it is the chief personnel officer who really determines the contractual terms and conditions that should or could be offered to contractual positions.”

The CPO would also give advice.

“We would consider her advice before putting that proposal then to Mr Griffith. If he accepts then the process would have been concluded. That is how we would go forward,” Young said.

Griffith, who is out of the country, will return on August 16, while acting CoP Stephen Williams will go on vacation from August 17 to 30.

“We are hoping that before then the terms and conditions will be worked out.”