Thieves target vehicles outside CPL opener

At least five patrons who experienced the thrill of the Trinbago Knight Riders defeating the St Lucia Stars in Wednesday night’s Caribbean Premier League T20 opener had their night soured afterwards as thieves raided their vehicles during the match.

Reports stated that thieves smashed the back glasses of four vehicles parked outside the Queen’s Park Oval between Jackson Square and Serpentine Road, leaving with thousands of dollars worth of valuable items, mirrors and headlights.

According to police, a chef who parked his Kia Sportage near the Oval returned to his SUV yesterday morning to find thieves had stolen his passport, keys to his house and culinary tools.

The owner of a Kia Cerato also found his or her car without its pair of headlights, both valued at $30,000 and a battery valued at $1,000. A Nissan Wingroad was also stolen from Serpentine Road.

Police said they will be increasing patrols around the Oval during games given the robberies the larcenies that occurred on Wednesday.

However, they stressed that the CPL organisers have a responsibility to provide extra security inside and outside the compound during games. They even suggested that the CPL approach the police to work out a plan for securing the venue for the upcoming games.

An official of the Trinbago Knight Riders, the home franchise, yesterday said, SAS has been hired to provide security within the venue but noted that they don’t have jurisdiction outside the Oval. He said while it is unfortunate patrons were hit by thieves, the police have to take full responsibility outside the venue. He said he was hoping the police realise the CPL is an international event, will draw big crowds and hence they should deploy more officers on the road.

—With reporting by Vinode Mamchan