Weekend murders take toll to 336

Police are investigating murders in Arima, Blanchisseuse and Laventille between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

At Tecoma Boulevard in La Horquetta, Arima, at around 6.45 pm on Friday evening, Ariel Thomas, 30, was in the gallery of his home when an intruder jumped the front wall.

The man shot Thomas several times in the head and chest. He was taken to the Arima District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Less than 12 hours later, homicide detectives were summoned to the scene of a stabbing at a beach house in Blanchisseuse.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 6 am. Garfield Pickering, 47, the caretaker for the beachhouse, was arguing with a group of men when they reportedly drew knives and stabbed him several times. He died on the way to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital. The suspects were in custody up to late yesterday.

The latest incident took place at Mango Alley, Laventille, at around 4 pm on Saturday afternoon. Residents reported hearing gunshots and found 36-year-old Anthon Cox lying at the side of the road with several gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

These murders and the death of a victim from a shooting in D’Abadie last week, raised the murder toll for the year to 336.

In that incident, Alika Scipio, Timmy Rangopaul, Tremaine Paul and 15-year-old Karimah Abdullah were shot while driving along Boy’s Lane in D’Abadie, at around 8 pm on Wednesday night.

Scipio, 25, of Laventille and Rangopaul, 25, a PH taxi driver from Oropune Gardens, Piarco, died at the scene.

Paul, 19, of Maloney Gardens and the teenager from St Anns were taken to hospital for treatment. Paul succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. Abdullah remains warded in hospital. No arrests have been made in connection with the now triple murder. Investigations are continuing.