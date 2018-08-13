Caricom mourns loss of Sir Vidia

Caricom secretary-general Ambassador Irwin LaRocque paid tribute to the late Sir Vidia Naipaul.

In a message of condolence to the family of the late Nobel Laureate and the Government and people of T&T, he wrote: “The Caribbean Community mourns the loss of the great writer Sir Vidia Naipaul.

“The T&T-born Nobel Laureate was a prolific author of both fiction and non-fiction works which elicited much critical acclaim and earned him many literary awards. He was acknowledged as a master in the use of language.

“His unsparing critique of post-colonial societies across the globe was the basis of much of his work and provoked a great deal of thought and discussion.

“On behalf of the community, the secretary-general extends condolences to the family of Sir Vidia and to the Government and people of T&T on the loss of this great son of the soil.”