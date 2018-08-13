Suspect charged with stealing SUV outside police station

A 38-year-old man, accused of stealing CNC3 television anchor Khamal Georges’ vehicle from outside the Besson Street Police Station after it was recovered following an armed robbery, last week, is expected to appear in court today.

The suspect, from Layan Hill, Belmont, was charged with stealing the car yesterday as officers of the Port-of-Spain CID led by Senior Supt Ajith Persad completed their investigation.

Hours before he was charged, the suspect took park in an identification parade linked to a separate offence.

The vehicle, a Kia Sportage SUV, was first stolen as Georges was ambushed by two gunmen as he returned to his home after attending the opening Caribbean Premier League game on Wednesday night outside his St James home.

The vehicle was eventually recovered by police at the Bath Street Plannings in Port-of-Spain, the following day.

The vehicle was impounded at the Besson Street Police Station and advised Georges to return with the certified copy of the vehicle to retrieve it.

Shortly before 6 pm, police officers at the station realised the vehicle was missing.

It was eventually recovered at Roget Place, St Barbs Road, Belmont, to following morning. The vehicle has since been returned to Georges.

An internal investigation has also been launched into the theft at the station, which is also located within a stone’s throw away from specialist police units housed at Riverside Plaza.

The suspect was charged by ASP Anderson Pariman.