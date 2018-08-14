Gran Couva Main Road caves in

Heavy overnight rains have caused the Gran Couva Main Road to cave preventing delivery trucks from entering several communities.

Chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong says vehicles heavier than three tonnes are now banned from entering the area. Teams from the Ministry of Works are on the site assessing the damages.

"The road has caved in so badly that the WASA line is exposed so if heavy vehicles continue to traverse there, the main water line will break," Awong said. He noted that flooded communities in Mamoral and

Caparo are continuing cleanup exercises but even as this was continuing, rains continued well after midday on Tuesday.

"We were fortunate that the tides were low and the water was able to run off in some areas on Monday but we are now bracing for more floods," Awong said.

Councillor for Caparo / Mamoral John Lezama said at Sharp Street and Carr Street in Caparo residents were marooned in their homes following floods on Monday.

Others who were stranded in the floods were unable to get back into their houses until 2 am on Tuesday.

Reports coming into the Guardian also revealed that heavy rains had caused damages to some homes in Caparo.

​​​​​​​There were also reports of flooding at Union Hall, San Fernando, Tarouba, and Golconda. More information will be revealed as the story develops.