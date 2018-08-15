Councillor hurt by assault ...pledges to continue serving people

Beetham/Picton councillor Akil Audain said he felt hurt after floodwater was splashed on him by Beetham Gardens burgesses.

Audain said on Monday when the first flooding took place in the community he visited the community and “did not leave until 9 pm after assessing the situation for disaster to come the following day to bring relief.”

He said the people who retaliated on Tuesday have not realised what they have done to their community.

“As it stands right, now essential services don’t go into Laventille communities without the presence of the police,” he said.

As the area’s councillor for the past eight years, Audain described the attack as “disheartening and hurtful,” stating that this was the last thing he expected since he had a good relationship and rapport with the residents.

Audain said during the visit with Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds “one resident began to cuss me while walking. Expletives were hurled at me as soon as we went there. Then, we had an exchange of words and he (resident) got upset. I left it alone.”

Asked if he felt threatened at any point in time, Audain said no, stating that he remained calm and walked out with an angry mob behind him.

He said despite the incident he would still serve the people of Beetham Gardens.

“I am a representative of the community. This would not stop me from doing my duties and serving the people.”