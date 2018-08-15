Kidnapped fisherman rescued by police

A little over two days after he was abducted from his home by a group of men posing as police officers, a 46-year-old fisherman from La Brea was rescued by police yesterday.

According to reports, Kenny Soogrim, of Union Road, La Brea, was abducted from his home around 3 am on Monday.

Soogrim and his family were awakened by a group of men, who were dressed in what appeared to be police tactical gear, who claimed they were there to execute a search warrant.

The men searched the house and handcuffed Soogrim after they claimed to have found a quantity of drugs hidden in the house.

They told Soogrim’s family that they had to take him to the La Brea Police Station where he would be charged.

However, shortly after the men left with Soogrim, they received a call and were informed that he had been kidnapped. A US$50,000 ransom was demanded.

The family made a report to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and an investigation was launched after the unit confirmed that Soogrim was not in police custody and was not the subject of an official police operation.

A team of officers from the unit and the Port-of-Spain CID led by Senior Supt Ajith Persad made a breakthrough in the investigation yesterday after they received information where Soogrim was being held captive.

Around 2 pm yesterday, the officers went to a forested area, off Ocean Sand Road in Mayaro where they found Soogrim handcuffed in a shack. Police believe his captors may have fled shortly before they arrived.

Soogrim was taken to the hospital for medical attention. Police sources said he was beaten by his kidnappers but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Persad, ASP Anderson Pariman and Insp Nicholas Thomas are continuing investigations.