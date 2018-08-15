PM: Don’t turn HDC project into a ghetto

Seventy-six new homeowners of housing development River Run Through were yesterday advised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to refrain from using one word in their vocabulary “ghetto.”

Rowley pleaded with the homeowners from uttering such a word, as it would bring no upliftment to their community.

Delivering the features address to the homeowners at a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) keys distribution ceremony in Arima which was attended by Housing Minister Edmund Dillon, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Education Minister Anthony Garcia and Government MPs, Rowley said while they were fortunate to be recipients of such beautiful homes, they must adhered to some rules. Rowley turned the sod for the project in July 2016.

Of the 86 two and three-bedroom units, townhouses and duplexes completed by the HDC, 76 homeowners received keys.

The prices of the houses range from $450,000 to $675,000. The houses were built by six small contractors.

In laying out the housing rules and guidelines, Rowley said “no hanging out of the old sneakers, no drying of clothes by your window, no cussing your neighbour, no overall lawlessness and no use of the word ghetto.”

Rowley’s statements prompted loud applause from the homeowners.

He urged parents to discourage their children from using the “ghetto” word as it creates a kind of mindset among young people.

He said it would be a miraculous achievement on their family and community’s part if they convert this development “into anything resembling a ghetto. This is a place where homes are made and families are nurtured and where a country is built.”

The PM said the vast majority of people are looking towards the HDC and private sector to own a home.

“Unfortunately, some of them think they will get a home and get it for free because the Government is giving out houses. Most of them don’t understand it is something that you have to pay for either by mortgage or rent. Some of them believe as long as you vote for the Government, you are entitled to a home because you voted for the PNM. That is a good thing to do, but it is a bad idea,” stating that the Government would not be in a position to provide a house to everyone.

Rowley also suggested that the name of the housing project be changed to Mountain View or River Park “because there is so much more to this place than just a river running through it” and easier to remember.

HDC managing director Brent Lyons said they would strongly consider the PM’s suggestion.