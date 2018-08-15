Roget challenges PM over meeting request

Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) leader Ancel Roget yesterday said the trade union movement was not afraid of the Prime Minister and will not back down from a fight.

Responding to Rowley’s remarks during the PNM’s sports and family day in Chaguanas last Sunday, Roget challenged the PM’s version of events.

Rowley had said Roget refused to meet with him and inferred that Roget earned a $100,000 salary.

“What the country witnessed on Sunday was the ranting of a desperate man,” said Roget.

He said Rowley was trying to change the conversation but the union would remain focused on the problems and issues facing the country.

Roget challenged the Prime Minister to provide evidence about a conversation relating to a request to meet with him.

The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) leader said the country’s three labour federations had dispatched a letter dated October 11, 2017, to the Prime Minister outlining a number of problems and issues but to date, there had been neither received an acknowledgement or a response to that letter.

He accused the Prime Minister of disrespecting the trade union movement. Although he was an employee of Trinmar, Roget said, as president general of the OWTU he was paid by the OWTU and received much less than $100,000.

He said Rowley’s response was similar to that of Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet when he claimed workers were receiving a salary of $45,000 which was also inaccurate.

He said the trade union movement remained unfazed and its members would be heading to the Prime Minister’s official residence in St Ann’s on August 26 where they would kneel and pray to God to save the country from poor governance.

“We are not afraid of a fight at all,” said Roget.

Roget was speaking at the OWTU’s San Fernando head office before heading to Mayaro to continue the mobilisation drive for their September 7, day of rest and reflection.

Standing in solidarity with Roget were several unions representatives, including those from Communications Workers Union, Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union and Sheep and Goat Farmers Association.