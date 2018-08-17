Seventy-six new homeowners of housing development River Run Through were yesterday advised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to refrain from using one word in their vocabulary “ghetto.”
You are here
Gun, ammo, drugs found in abandoned cars
Two guns, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana have been seized by officers of the Port-of-Spain Division.
The raid, headed by acting Senior Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith, was carried out in the Besson Street and Belmont districts yesterday.
The Police Service said the officers conducted a search at Bath Street Plannings in Port- of-Spain and found five kilogrammes of marijuana valued at TT$50,000, hidden in an abandoned black Nissan Tiida.
They also found two firearms—a Colt pistol loaded with six rounds of .45mm ammunition and a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with five rounds of .38mm Special ammunition in an abandoned Nissan B15, along Pelham Street, Belmont.
WPC Malika Ramgoolie and PC David St Clair of the POSDTF are continuing enquiries.
Supervising the exercise were acting Insp Randall McGuirk and acting Sgt Jason Lucas.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online