La Puerta residents plead for more police patrols

Residents of La Puerta, Diego Martin are calling on frequent police patrols in the area in a bid to restore a sense of security following Wednesday’s double murder where David Charles and Kurt “Ratty” Smith were gunned down by men pretending to be police officers.

Speaking with Guardian Media yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, a resident and close associate of Smith, claimed that the same vehicle used by the killers, a white Hyundai Tucson, was seen in the area the night before the murder.

The resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also claimed that the occupants of the vehicle were seen bundling a man into the vehicle close to Four Roads. However, police officers, when contacted said they received no report.

“Since Birdman get killed (referring to Smith’s brother Curtis, who was killed last year) people getting killed like flies, for no reason and we are fed up of the unnecessary bloodshed,” the resident said.

“If there are real police out there who care about the black man, let them come in and help us…save our lives from the bullets,” the resident said.

A close relative of Charles said that he was currently organising a peace walk in La Puerta.

On Wednesday, at about 8.35 am Charles, who was driving a vehicle, had just entered a driveway when a white SUV, which was said to be outfitted with blue flashing lights and a siren, stopped behind.

Two men, wearing khaki suits and bullet-proof vests, and armed with assault rifles, alighted the SUV and dragged Charles out of the car to the SUV where they shot him several times.

Smith, who was standing near Riverside Drive, a short distance away, was also shot. Smith was taken to the St James Infirmary where he died while undergoing treatment.

CCTV footage showed the men getting into the SUV after the shooting and reversing over Charles’ body before speeding off.

No one has been arrested for the double murder. Investigations are continuing.