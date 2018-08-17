Met Service: More bad weather coming

Still reeling from recent widespread flooding, the nation is being warned about more bad weather and possible flash flooding, a tropical system, which has the potential to form into a tropical storm, approaches.

Meteorologist Stefan Dixon from the Meteorologist Service (TTMS) said there was a 20 per cent chance of the tropical wave forming into a storm.

As a consequence, he said the public can expect possible thundershowers and flash flooding today and tomorrow.

“It is unlikely it will become a storm before it passes through the Caribbean, but we are still expecting showers and possible thundershowers,” he said.

Dixon said the weather may not be worse than what was recently experienced, but because the soil is already saturated not much rainfall will cause flash flooding.”

Information coming from the TTMS stated that the tropical wave is moving from the east and are expected to affect the islands north of T&T.

“There is a tropical wave near 49-51W, which currently has a 20 per cent chance of formation into a tropical storm over the next 48 hours and is moving towards W-NW,” TTMS advised on its Facebook page.

It stated that periods of showers/thunderstorm activity were expected over T&T today and tomorrow.

The public was advised that street flash flooding and gusty winds may occur.

However, Dixon said TTMS will continue to monitor the weather pattern and give frequent updates if there were any developments.

He advised members of the public to continue to monitor the Met’s Service website and Facebook page.

Torrential rainfall earlier this week resulted in flooding across the country, wreaking havoc, particularly in areas in North and Central Trinidad.

Residents and commuters were stranded while roads were damaged.

During the heavy downpour on Monday, a Caparo family escaped serious injury when their home fell apart.