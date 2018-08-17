Teen held after cops shot at

A 16-year-old boy is currently under police guard at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after being arrested for shooting at police officers during an anti-crime exercise in the Enterprise district.

The exercise, headed by acting Senior Supt Inraj Balram, took place between 5 pm and 8.30 pm on Wednesday. During the exercise, officers went to a house at Lendore Village, Enterprise, to conduct a search for arms and ammunition.

Upon approaching the house, officers observed three male suspects running away. They gave chase and while in pursuit the suspects shot several times at the officers, who returned fire.

One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where he remains. The other two suspects escaped by running into a bushy area.

Investigations are ongoing.