Charges against Hinds’ attackers could be laid soon

Charges could soon materialise against the handful of Beetham residents who created a “sideshow” involving their MP, Fitzgerald Hinds last Tuesday as he intends to fully cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.

Speaking during the media briefing which followed the People’s National Movement (PNM) General Council meeting at Balisier House yesterday, the Laventille West MP said despite the ridicule it had generated, he continued to be impressed by the overwhelming support he has received from constituents.

He said many people had expressed embarrassment, disappointment, and even shame over the incident which had tarnished the area’s reputation “yet again.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to the area and its’ residents.

“I heard from the police yesterday (Friday) and they have told me their investigation is well afoot and that they are proceeding to take the legal action that police are trained and paid to do.”

Asked if the matter had formed part of the General Council’s discussions, Hinds confirmed it did.

He said: “Several constituencies expressed condemnation of what they saw.”

Pressed to say how concerned the PNM was about the kind of message this act could send to other constituencies and by extension the treatment meted out to MPs, Hinds said: “The members expressed concerns about that today, precisely that point about the implications and they called on the Government to do whatever it can, particularly through the Ministry of National Security.”

He said other ministries were involved in the effort to address all the issues affecting T&T.

Also asked to comment on whether the action could be interpreted to mean that the party was losing support in what was has always been considered a PNM stronghold, Hinds said: “From the discussions yielded today, members seemed very clear that the vast majority of people on the Beetham and in the constituency are decent, ordinary, law-abiding, hard-working people like you and I.”

He said the party would not be deterred from serving the people despite the economic straits the country is facing.