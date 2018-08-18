Kamla concerned but gives Griffith a ‘bligh’

Despite kicking him out of her Cabinet back in 2015, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she is giving newly appointed Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith a “bligh.”

However, Persad-Bissessar said she was concerned about the relationship between Griffith and recently appointed National Security Minister Stuart Young.

She said there seemed to be a concerted effort to attack Griffith, linking her concerns to a newspaper article published last week.

The article stated that Griffith did not rank first among the candidates who interviewed for the post. Griffith officially took charge of the Police Service yesterday. His appointment has been debated due to the selection process used.

Speaking to the media in Penal yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said: “I was very disturbed to see that when Captain Griffith’s name came forward and he was approved, there was this whole story in the newspapers about whether he was first, second, third or fourth. It seemed to be an orchestrated and concerted effort to attack him and where does it come from?

“You are in the media and I will ask you, where in the media that story came from and who is the Charlie’s Angel of Minister Stuart Young with respect to that story?

“It is that they already want to set up CoP Griffith with Minister Young, who has to be the minister of everything and will not want to see Gary Griffith succeed? I want to see him succeed, we want to see him to succeed because we want safety and security.”