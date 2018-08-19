Man finds dead body in his car

A bookstore worker got the shock of his life on Friday evening when he returned to his car to find the body of a man lying on the floor.

The man was not identified up to late yesterday and investigators said no preliminary cause of death could be determined as there were no marks of violence or signs to suggest how he died.

Police reports stated that around 6 pm, they were contacted by the owner of Richie’s Bar, which is located along the Point Fortin Main Road.

The owner reported that she observed someone lying unresponsive in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer that was parked along the main road. Sgt Sobie and PC Maharaj of the Point Fortin CID went to the scene where they interviewed the car’s owner, Dean Joseph, who said that he parked the car there around 8.20 am and left for work.

He told police that he locked the front doors using the key alarm system but forgot to manually lock the back doors. When he returned that afternoon, he found the man lying motionless behind the driver’s seat and did not know who he was.

The body was still warm when the officers’ checked and the man was taken to the Point Fortin hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man appeared to be an Afro-Trinidadian in his 70s whose hair was greying. He was wearing a red T-shirt, is six ft tall, slim built with dark skin tone.

n Anyone with information can contact Point Fortin police at 648-2426 or call any police station.