Six-member OWTU team meets PM Tuesday

The Oilfields Workers' Trade Union will meet with Prime Minister Keith Rowley at 10.30 am tomorrow (TUE) to discuss matters related to the restructuring of Petrotrin.

OWTU's Chief Education and Research Officer, Ozzi Warwick said the six-member union team will be led by OWTU President General, Ancel Roget.

Warwick said the meeting was requested by Rowley last week and OWTU accepted the invitation.

Warwick couldn't detail the subject of tomorrow's meeting but he said OWTU's proposals form the basis of recommendations by the Selwyn Lashley team mandated by Government to suggest a restructured way forward for Petrotrin.

Government has had the report for some time.

OWTU's proposals include dividing Petrotrin into four - Trinmar, Land Operations, Refining and Marketing and the Augustus Long Hospital, Warwick noted.

OWTU's Roget will address the media at 10 am prior to the meeting which is being held at the Prime Minister's office.