Two years ago a group of young men in Maloney made local news when they celebrated New Year’s by shooting guns in the air.
You are here
Six-member OWTU team meets PM Tuesday
The Oilfields Workers' Trade Union will meet with Prime Minister Keith Rowley at 10.30 am tomorrow (TUE) to discuss matters related to the restructuring of Petrotrin.
OWTU's Chief Education and Research Officer, Ozzi Warwick said the six-member union team will be led by OWTU President General, Ancel Roget.
Warwick said the meeting was requested by Rowley last week and OWTU accepted the invitation.
Warwick couldn't detail the subject of tomorrow's meeting but he said OWTU's proposals form the basis of recommendations by the Selwyn Lashley team mandated by Government to suggest a restructured way forward for Petrotrin.
Government has had the report for some time.
OWTU's proposals include dividing Petrotrin into four - Trinmar, Land Operations, Refining and Marketing and the Augustus Long Hospital, Warwick noted.
OWTU's Roget will address the media at 10 am prior to the meeting which is being held at the Prime Minister's office.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online