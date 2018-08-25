Gary makes surprise visits to police stations

Newly appointed police commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday paid a surprise visit to nine police stations across the country as he embarked on a tour to meet officers “working on the ground”, so he could hear their concerns first-hand.

Arising out of those visits Griffith yesterday promised to get rid of the derelict vehicles littered at police stations across the country so the facilities could “look the part”.

Griffith said it was common to see a “little fortress” of derelict vehicles at this country’s police stations.

He, however, said this was “unacceptable” and promised to have the matter dealt with urgently. Speaking to the Sunday Guardian, Griffith said the derelict vehicles will be either “sold, removed or repaired”.

Griffith began his tour yesterday visiting police stations in west Trinidad and those at Penal, Mon Repos, Marabella, Siparia, and Fyzabad.

He has promised to visit all the police stations in this country.

He is hoping to have this done within his first month as Police Commissioner.

Griffith said the surprise visits are done so he can see for himself what the public and the police officers are faced with on a random day.

Griffith described yesterday’s visits as productive, saying he was happy to meet with his team of police officers and talk to them and listen to whatever concerns they may have.

He said the police officers all responded positive to the visits.

Griffith reiterated that dealing with the country’s crime scourge is not a one-man mission and can only be successful if he has the support of the police officers.